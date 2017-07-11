Lady Gaga postpones first date of Dive Bar tour

ABC/Fred LeeThe first of Lady Gaga’s 2017 Dive Bar tour dates was originally scheduled to take place this Thursday, but now it’s apparently been postponed.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Dive Bar show was going to take place in downtown Las Vegas, but then sources told the paper that the show was being moved to a later date. There’s no word on the rescheduled date.

Two more Dive Bar tour dates, featuring two new artists, are scheduled for July 26 in Los Angeles and August 30 in New Orleans. According to the Review-Journal, Gaga was going to introduce those artists during Thursday’s show.

A statement to Billboard confirms the move, reading, “Unfortunately Lady Gaga needs to postpone the first stop of the 2017 Bud Light Dive Bar Tour this week in Las Vegas. She’s deep in rehearsals for her world tour and is working to reschedule a new date as soon as possible. She can’t wait to see all of you soon.”

Gaga’s Joanne tour starts August 1 in Vancouver, Canada, and will come to Las Vegas on August 11.

