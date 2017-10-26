Lady Gaga & former VP Joe Biden post video for campaign to end sexual assault

By Music News Group

ABC/Fred LeeLady Gaga posted a video to Twitter on Wednesday with herself and former Vice President Joe Biden supporting the It’s On Us campaign to end sexual assault.

“I am a sexual assault survivor and I know the effects, the aftermath, the trauma — psychological, physical, mental. It can be terrifying, waking up every day feeling unsafe in your own body,” Gaga says. “But we’re here to remind you that it’s important to reach out to someone in your life that you can trust and to know that they will be there to help you, there will be someone to listen, ’cause you know what? It’s On Us.”

“We want to make it real clear, it’s on us – it’s on everyone – to intervene, to stop abuse when they see it and when they hear about it, and to intervene. No man has a right to raise a hand to a woman for any reason other than self-defense, ever. Period,” Biden says.

Gaga and Biden have worked together before on behalf of It’s On Us, speaking together at the University of Nevada Las Vegas on the subject of campus sexual assault back in 2016. And of course Gaga contributed the song “Till It Happens to You” to the 2015 documentary about campus sexual assault The Hunting Ground.

