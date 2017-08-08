Lady A's Charles Kelley gets a busted lip, gets in trouble with mom

By Music News Group

ABC/Paula LoboLady Antebellum‘s Charles Kelley is having a tough — if somewhat hilarious — Tuesday.

“Ward busted my lip this morning with his beach bucket!” he tweeted, referring to his nearly eighteen-month-old son. “Can I call that domestic violence?”

After Charles’ mom saw the injury in his Instagram stories, she assumed he had a fever blister.

“That is from not eating good, too much drink, not enough water and not enough rest,” she scolded, in a text exchange Charles later shared.

“No matter how old I am she will always worry about me!” Charles said, summing up the episode. “Love ya Mom!”

The “You Look Good” singer’s injury is pretty minor, so that shouldn’t prevent him from taking the stage with Lady A later this week in Darien Center, New York; Holmdel, New Jersey; Mansfield, Massachusetts; and Columbia, Maryland.

