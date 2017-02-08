Lady Antebellum Kicks Off This Year's Countdown to the ACM Awards

By Music News Group

ABC/Image Group LAWe’ll find out who’s in the running in the major categories at this year’s Academy of Country Music Awards, as Lady Antebellum announces the first nominations next Thursday on CBS This Morning.

The “You Look Good” hitmakers will unveil the first nods during the 8 a.m. hour of the show on February 16. Entertainment Tonight hosts Nancy O’Dell and Kevin Frazer will then reveal the rest of the nominees starting at 8:50 a.m. ET at ETOnline.com.

You’ll be able to check out the complete list of contenders immediately afterwards at ACMCountry.com.

The 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards will be handed out Sunday, April 2 live on CBS from the new T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

