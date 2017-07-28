Krist Novoselic's new band Giants in the Trees releases first single, "Sasquatch"

By Music News Group

ABC RadioNirvana bassist Krist Novoselic has a new band called Giants in the Trees, and they’ve released their first single. The track is called “Sasquatch,” and it’s available now for digital download. You also can watch the “Sasquatch” video now on YouTube.

Giants in the Trees doesn’t sound much like Nirvana, instead opting for a more psychedelic rock approach.

If you like what you hear, Giants in the Trees have a number of live dates lined up in the Pacific Northwest next month.

Here are the Giants in the Trees tour dates:

8/4 — Seattle, WA, Slims Last Chance Saloon

8/12 — Astoria, OR, Fort George Brewery

8/18 — Portland, OR, The Fixin’ To

9/1 — Olympia, WA, Rhythm & Rye

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News