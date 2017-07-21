Korn, Stone Sour, Disturbed's David Draiman offer tributes to Chester Bennington

By Music News Group

ABC/Randy HolmesAs the music world continues react to the death of Chester Bennington Thursday, tributes to the late Linkin Park frontman continued to pour in overnight, including from Korn, Stone Sour, and Disturbed‘s David Draiman.

Korn and Stone Sour, who are currently on tour together, each dedicated songs to Bennington during their show in Mansfield, Massachusetts Thursday night. Korn performed their song “4 U” in Bennington’s honor, while a clearly emotional Corey Taylor introduced Stone Sour’s “Through Glass” as one of Chester’s “favorite songs” of theirs.

Meanwhile, Draiman shared a long tribute, listing a number of memories he shared with Bennington, including when he first met him, when they played Ozzfest together, and when Disturbed, Linkin Park and Papa Roach shared a chartered flight together.

Draiman also shared that Bennington reached out to congratulate him on Disturbed’s Grammy-nominated performance of “The Sound of Silence.” In turn, Draiman congratulated Bennington on Linkin Park’s more pop-oriented new album, One More Light, which was released in May.

“I remember talking to him just recently, right after the new record came out, and I told him that I hoped he didn’t mind me saying how proud of him I was,” Draiman writes. “That it took great courage to break new ground stylistically for the band, and that [the single ‘Heavy’] was a HUGE HOOK, and to pay no mind to the idiots out there who didn’t get it.”

“I remember Chester Bennington,” Draiman concludes. “I cherished and admired him…I will never forget him.”

Bennington died Thursday at age 41. His death is being investigated as a suicide.

