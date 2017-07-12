Kid Rock says he's running for Senate

By Music News Group

Michael Hickey/Getty ImagesEarlier this year, it was reported that the Republican Party was eyeing Kid Rock as a possible candidate to run for Michigan’s U.S. Senate seat in the 2018 midterm elections. Now, it appears that idea has become a reality.

A website titled KidRockforSenate.com has surfaced online, where you can buy t-shirts, hats, signs and stickers with “Kid Rock for U.S. Senate” printed on them. The site also boasts a variety of slogans, including “In Rock We Trust,” “Born Free” and, um, “Pimp of the Nation.” At the bottom of the page, there’s a copyright symbol followed by the phrase “Kid Rock for U.S. Senate 2018.”

If you still aren’t convinced that Kid Rock is actually running for office, the Michigan rocker, born Robert Ritchie, assures fans that the site is legit.

“I have had a ton of emails and texts asking me if this website is real,” he says in a tweet. “The answer is an absolute YES.”

“Stay tuned, I will have a major announcement in the near future,” Rock adds.

Rock is a supporter of President Donald Trump, and visited the White House a few months ago on Trump’s invitation. He previously supported Republican candidate Mitt Romney in the 2012 presidential election.

