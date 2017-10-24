Kid Rock announces new album, "Sweet Southern Sugar"; schedules 2018 tour dates

By Music News Group

Top Dog Records/BMG Rights ManagementKid Rock will release a new album titled Sweet Southern Sugar on November 3. The album, Rock’s 11th studio effort, features the previously released singles “Greatest Show on Earth,” “Po-Dunk,” and “Tennessee Mountain Top.”

Next year, Rock will launch a North American headlining tour in support of Sweet Southern Sugar. The trek, dubbed the Greatest Show on Earth 2018 tour, begins January 19 in Nashville and will conclude March 24 in Las Vegas. Visit KidRock.com for ticket info.

Here’s the Sweet Southern Sugar track list:

“Greatest Show on Earth”

“Po-Dunk”

“Tennessee Mountain Top”

“I Wonder”

“American Rock n’ Roll”

“Back to the Otherside”

“Raining Whiskey”

“Stand the Pain”

“Sugar Pie Honey Bunch”

“Grandpa’s Jam”

And here are Kid Rock’s 2018 tour dates:

1/19 — Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

1/20 — Louisville, KY, KFC Yum! Center

1/25 — Durant, OK, Choctaw Grand Theatre

1/26 — Durant, OK, Choctaw Grand Theatre

1/27 — Durant, OK, Choctaw Grand Theatre

2/2 — Tulsa, OK, BOK Center

2/3 — Houston, TX, Toyota Center

2/9 — Atlanta, GA, Infinite Energy Arena

2/10 — Charlotte, NC, Spectrum Center

2/16 — Toronto, ON, Air Canada Centre

2/17 — Columbus, OH, Nationwide Arena

2/23 — Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center

2/24 — Cleveland, OH, Quicken Loans Arena

3/2 — Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun Arena

3/3 — Baltimore, MD, Royal Farms Arena

3/9 — Newark, NJ, Prudential Center

3/10 — Nassau, NY, NYCB Live

3/16 — Chicago, IL, United Center

3/17 — Omaha, NE, CenturyLink Center

3/20 — Denver, CO, Pepsi Center

3/23 — Phoenix, AZ, Talking Stick Resort Arena

3/24 — Las Vegas, NV, Mandalay Bay Events Center

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News