Kick off "Happy Hour" with a new Weezer song

By Music News Group

ABC/Randy HolmesWeezer has shared another preview of their forthcoming album Pacific Daydream with a new song called “Happy Hour.” The track is streaming alongside a tropical visualizer now on YouTube.

Describing “Happy Hour,” the band says the track is a “sad message wrapped in a sunny package.”

“[It’s] sort of a companion piece to ‘Island in the Sun’ from 2001,” Weezer explains. “But instead of being a pure fantasy about an escape, the guy in ‘Happy Hour’ is chained to reality, looking around for a break from the routine.”

Pacific Daydream also features the lead single “Feels Like Summer,” plus the tracks “Mexican Fender,” “Beach Boys” and “Weekend Woman.” The album will be released October 27.

