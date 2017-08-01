Khalid goes back to school in "Young Dumb and Broke" music video

By Music News Group

ABC RadioSchool’s in session in Khalid‘s music video for his latest single, “Young Dumb & Broke.”

A plethora of familiar-looking stars, including Wayne Brady, Fifth Harmony member Normani Kordei, She’s All That actress Rachael Leigh Cook, Kel Mitchell and actor Dennis Haskins, memorably known as Mr. Belding from Saved by the Bell, are all featured in the fun visual.

Khalid’s certainly young, but it hardly seems that the 19-year-old is dumb or broke.

He’s nominated for a Teen Choice Award this year for Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song and an MTV Video Music Award for Best New Artist. His American Teen Tour, which kicked off July 12, is also sold out.

The performer’s single “Location” is also certified double platinum in the States, and his debut album American Teen is certified gold in the U.S. as well.

