Keyshia Cole Performs "You," Talks Love on "The Real"

By Music News Group

ABC/Randy HolmesTuesday’s episode of The Real featured Keyshia Cole performing her new single “You” alongside Remy Ma and French Montana.

Cole also sat down with The Real hosts of the daytime television talk show and Remy — this week’s guest co-host — to talk about her marriage to her ex, Daniel Gibson, and their current relationship.

“We’re friends. We’re friends. We’re co-parenting pretty amazingly for our son. And, I’m really proud of us…all three of us actually,” she said. “You know, we’re all trying to work it out. It’s tough, but we’re friends and we do it for him.”

Remy also revealed that Keyshia has put her “in charge” of finding the songstress a new love interest.

“We’re taking numbers,” Remy confirmed.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News