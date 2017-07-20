Keyshia Cole chimes in on R. Kelly "cult" scandal: "He's never tried anything crazy with me"

By Music News Group

ABC/Randy HolmesEarlier this week, R. Kelly was accused of being a cult leader who’s brainwashed young women into sexual slavery.

With the allegations still fresh on people’s minds, Keyshia Cole has offered her thoughts about the controversial story.

The singer tells Hip Hollywood, “You never know. I don’t know what’s going on, but I think we will find out more. He’s never tried anything crazy with me. But maybe he knows I’ll slap the dog a** s*** out of him.”

Keyshia and R. Kelly previously collaborated on the 2007 track, “Best Friend,” featured on Kelly’s album Double Up.

She also supported the “Ignition” artist on his Double Up tour in 2007 and on his Love Letter tour in 2011.

The allegations about Kelly stem from a BuzzFeed report that claims the R&B singer, who has homes near Chicago and Atlanta, is keeping up to six women at his various properties and controlling every aspect of their everyday lives, from what they eat and wear to their sexual encounters with him.

Kelly has since denied these claims, even though two former members of his entourage have confirmed details of the report.

One of Kelly’s alleged captives has denied that she’s being held against her will, and has insisted that she’s fine.

The author of the Buzzfeed report is the same journalist who reported on Kelly’s 2008 court case, in which the entertainer was acquitted of 14 charges of making child pornography.

