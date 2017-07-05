Kesha announces new song "Praying," thanks fans for support

Getty Images via ABCIf you’ve been following the saga of Kesha over the last few years, you know she’s been involved in a protracted legal battle with her former producer, Lukasz “Dr. Luke” Gottwald, which has kept her from releasing music. Well, that all changes starting on Thursday.

In a video posted online, Kesha tells her fans — her “animals” — as she calls them, that she’s releasing a new song called “Praying” tomorrow. She also thanks them, saying, “Your support and love and kindness has gotten me through hands down the hardest time of my entire life…I couldn’t have done this without you.”

Earlier this week, she posted a photo collage on Instagram which shows her standing on the shore, looking at at a rainbow, with the words “The Beginning” overlaid on the image.

In 2014, Kesha accused Dr. Luke of being physically, emotionally and sexually abusive toward her during the course of their work together, suing and seeking to be released from her contract with Kemosabe Records, the label Luke founded.

Dr. Luke has denied all the allegations, and a series of court proceedings in New York and California failed to free Kesha from her deal. She eventually dropped the California portion of the suit, but the New York portion continues.

Luke also filed a defamation suit against Kesha and her mother, Pebe Sebert, but the suit against Pebe, filed in Tennessee, was recently dismissed.

In April, it was reported that Sony, which has had control of Kemosabe since 2011, was cutting ties with Luke.

