Kesha announces dates for first solo tour in four years

Olivia BeeKesha is taking her “Rainbow” on the road.
Following the release of her new album on August 11, the singer will be kicking off her first solo tour since 2013.
The Rainbow Tour 2017 will begin September 26 in Birmingham, Alabama and conclude in Hollywood, California on November 1. Tickets are available for pre-sale now and officially go on sale August 5 on KeshaOfficial.com
Kesha has released three tracks from her new album so far, including “Praying,” “Woman,” and “Learn to Let Go.”
Here are the dates:
9/26 — Birmingham, AL, Iron City
9/27 — Nashville, TN, Ryman Auditorium
9/29 — Atlanta, GA, Coca-Cola Roxy
9/30 — Charlotte, NC, The Fillmore Charlotte
10/2 — Raleigh, NC, The Ritz
10/4 — Boston, MA, House of Blues
10/6 — Silver Spring, MD, The Fillmore Silver Spring
10/7 — Philadelphia, PA, The Fillmore Philadelphia
10/9 — New York, NY, Hammerstein Ballroom
10/13 — Lakewood, OH, Lakewood Civic Auditorium
10/15 — Detroit, MI, The Fillmore Detroit
10/16 — Toronto, ON, Rebel
10/18 — Chicago, IL, Aragon Ballroom
10/19 — Milwaukee, WI, Eagles Ballroom
10/23 — Kansas City, MO, Uptown Theatre
10/24 — Denver, CO, Fillmore Auditorium
10/25 — Salt Lake City, UT, The Complex
10/27 — Seattle, WA, Showbox SoDo
10/28 — Portland, OR, Roseland Theatre (Daze of the Dead)
10/31 — San Francisco, CA, Masonic Auditorium
11/1 — Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Palladium
