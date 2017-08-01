Kesha announces dates for first solo tour in four years

By Music News Group

Olivia BeeKesha is taking her “Rainbow” on the road.

Following the release of her new album on August 11, the singer will be kicking off her first solo tour since 2013.

The Rainbow Tour 2017 will begin September 26 in Birmingham, Alabama and conclude in Hollywood, California on November 1. Tickets are available for pre-sale now and officially go on sale August 5 on KeshaOfficial.com

Kesha has released three tracks from her new album so far, including “Praying,” “Woman,” and “Learn to Let Go.”

Here are the dates:

9/26 — Birmingham, AL, Iron City

9/27 — Nashville, TN, Ryman Auditorium

9/29 — Atlanta, GA, Coca-Cola Roxy

9/30 — Charlotte, NC, The Fillmore Charlotte

10/2 — Raleigh, NC, The Ritz

10/4 — Boston, MA, House of Blues

10/6 — Silver Spring, MD, The Fillmore Silver Spring

10/7 — Philadelphia, PA, The Fillmore Philadelphia

10/9 — New York, NY, Hammerstein Ballroom

10/13 — Lakewood, OH, Lakewood Civic Auditorium

10/15 — Detroit, MI, The Fillmore Detroit

10/16 — Toronto, ON, Rebel

10/18 — Chicago, IL, Aragon Ballroom

10/19 — Milwaukee, WI, Eagles Ballroom

10/23 — Kansas City, MO, Uptown Theatre

10/24 — Denver, CO, Fillmore Auditorium

10/25 — Salt Lake City, UT, The Complex

10/27 — Seattle, WA, Showbox SoDo

10/28 — Portland, OR, Roseland Theatre (Daze of the Dead)

10/31 — San Francisco, CA, Masonic Auditorium

11/1 — Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Palladium

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News