Kenny Rogers announces farewell concert to feature a final performance with Dolly Parton

Webster PR/Blackbird PresentsKenny Rogers knows when, and how, to fold ’em. The pop-country legend will mark the end of his performing career with a special star-studded concert on October 25 at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. “All in for the Gambler: Kenny Rogers’ Farewell Concert Celebration” will include a final performance with his famous duet partner Dolly Parton, along with appearances from a variety of other well-known artists.

The show’s lineup also features country artists Little Big Town, Alison Krauss and Jamey Johnson; Broadway and Frozen star Idina Menzel; pop-rocker Elle King; and alternative-rock band The Flaming Lips, while more acts will be announced in the coming weeks.

“As I’m bringing this chapter of my career to a close, this will be an unforgettable way to celebrate with my talented friends, who I’m so grateful to have crossed paths with,” says Rogers. “It means so much that they would feel compelled to do this for me.”

Adds Parton, “Performing with Kenny for the last time ever on October 25th is going to be emotional for both of us, but it’s also going to be very special. Even though Kenny may be retiring, as he fades from the stage, our love for each other will never fade away.”

Tickets for Kenny’s farewell concert will go on sale this Friday, July 21, at 10 a.m. CT, and will be available at Ticketmaster.com, at all Ticketmaster locations, via phone by calling 800-745-3000, and at the Bridgestone Arena box office. Part of the proceeds will go toward the T.J. Martell Foundation and the Kenny Rogers Children’s Center.

Visit AllInfortheGambler.com for more info about the event.

