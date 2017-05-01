Kendrick Lamar's "DAMN." refuses to budge from "Billboard" #1 spot for second week

By Music News Group

Top Dawg Entertainment/Aftermath Records/Interscope RecordsKendrick Lamar‘s DAMN. remains the #1 album for a second week in a row on the Billboard 200.

The smash hit disc had the biggest first-week sales of any studio project yet this year, with more than 600,000 units and equivalent streams. DAMN.‘s second week of unit sales were mostly streaming activity.

The album’s first single, “HUMBLE.,” is also #1 on Billboard‘s Hot 100.

As if having the number-one disc and one song in the country wasn’t enough, Kendrick’s other thirteen songs on DAMN. made their debut on Billboard‘s Hot 100 last week.

In other news, Kendrick has added two new dates — one in Brooklyn on July 23 and another in Los Angeles on August 8 — to his DAMN. tour, thanks to popular demand. You’ll be able to purchase tickets for the Brooklyn show this Friday at 9:00 a.m. ET.

