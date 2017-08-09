Kendrick Lamar weighs in on Taylor vs. Katy: "That's some *real* beef"

By Andrea Dresdale

Kevin Mazur/WireImageWhen Taylor Swift decided to release a remix of her song “Bad Blood,” she tapped superstar rapper Kendrick Lamar to contribute a verse. Now, Kendrick admits that, at the time, he had no idea that the song was designed to be a takedown of Taylor’s former friend Katy Perry.

Asked by Rolling Stone if he was aware that he was “taking sides in a pop beef” by appearing on “Bad Blood,” Kendrick laughs and says, “No, I wasn’t aware of that, bro. That’s a great question. No! On the record, no. Which makes it even more funny now, for sure.”

“That’s far beyond my concern,” he adds. “I have to stay away from that, for sure. That’s some real beef!”

Kendrick himself has well-documented beef with Drake, but when asked directly by Rolling Stone what his favorite Drake song is, the rapper admits, “I got a lot of favorite Drake songs. Can’t name one off the back…He has plenty.”

