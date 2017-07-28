Kendrick Lamar surprises fans with release of "LOYALTY." video starring Rihanna

By Music News Group

Image Group LA/ABCKendrick Lamar‘s released his latest music video for his song “LOYALTY.” and bad gal Rihanna herself stars in the clip as the rapper’s love interest.

Kendrick, who’s portrayed as a gangster in the clip, and RiRi go on to test their loyalty to one another in various scenes, and you’ll just have to watch the entire video to find out how their love story ends.

“LOYALTY.” comes from Kendrick’s smash hit album DAMN., which has gone double platinum.

The artist, who leads the pack of MTV Video Music Awards nominees with eight nods, is currently on tour in support of the disc.

For tickets and other info, visit KendrickLamar.com.

