Kendrick Lamar launching tour pop-up shops

The Compton rapper will unveil shops in 15 stops along the tour, beginning with July 14 in Dallas. Other pop-up cities include Atlanta, Seattle, Las Vegas, Chicago, San Francisco, and Denver. You can expect the seven-time Grammy Award winner to be selling items from his Top Dawg Entertainment fashion line, including shirts and hoodies.

Lamar’s New York City shop will run for three days, ending on July 23 as he performs at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. NY. In Los Angeles, his shop will run for six days, from August 6-11. He’ll headline three shows at Staples Center in LA on August 6, 8 and 9.

Kendrick’s DAMN tour kicks off July 12 in Glendale, AZ, and runs for 36 dates through September 2 in Miami.

For a complete list of K-Dot’s pop-up shops, check out his website.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.