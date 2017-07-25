Kelsea Ballerini "Unapologetically" reveals the details of her sophomore album on "GMA"

By Music News Group

ABC/Paula LoboKelsea Ballerini‘s sophomore album, Unapologetically, is set to be released November 3.

The “Peter Pan” hitmaker spilled the details to ABC’s Robin Roberts Tuesday on Good Morning America.

“It’s been such a secret. I’m so excited!” Kelsea said, as she jumped up and down and the audience cheered. She went on to reveal her follow-up to The First Time will focus on the themes of loss and love and life.

Kelsea closed her appearance by performing the album’s lead single, “Legends.” If you missed it, you can check out her GMA segment online.

