Kelsea Ballerini Prepares to Play Her Mom's Embarrassing Christmas Day Pajama Game

ABC/Image Group LA While plenty of families don matching sleepwear for Christmas morning, Kelsea Ballerini admits her mother takes it a step further.

“Me and my mom have this tradition that we’ve had for forever,” she says. “She gets very embarrassing pajamas, and each year they progressively get more embarrassing.”

But that’s not all — the “Yeah Boy” hitmaker says you’re not allowed to take them off.

“Whoever is with us on Christmas Eve, which is now my stepdad, all my step-siblings, like family friends that come over — so it’s like a group of like fifteen now,” Kelsea counts. “We all wear these pajamas, and if we go to church, if we go to the grocery store, whatever, we have to wear the pajamas wherever we go!”

You can catch Kelsea sporting some more appropriate yuletide attire as she performs “My Favorite Things” on this year’s annual CMA Country Christmas special. It re-airs Saturday night at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

