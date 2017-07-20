Kelsea Ballerini dodged horse poop, channeled "The Little Mermaid" for "Legends" video

By Music News Group

Black River EntertainmentYou can go behind-the-scenes of Kelsea Ballerini‘s new video for “Legends,” thanks to E! News.

E! tagged along as Kelsea shot the performance parts of her video in a field by the ocean in Carmel, California. Even though the view was breathtaking, it did have its pitfalls.

“There’s also horse poop everywhere and I’m barefoot, so pray for me,” Kelsea quipped.

Aside from her walking shots, a freezing Kelsea also borrowed some inspiration from a Disney heroine.

“It’s California in June. We thought it’d be hot, but we were very wrong,” Kelsea said as she shivered. “But we just shot over this way with the rock. I kinda felt like The Little Mermaid.”

“Legends” is the lead single from the “Peter Pan” hitmaker’s forthcoming sophomore album.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News