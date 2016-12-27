Kelly Rowland to Appear as Judge on "The Voice" Australia

By Music News Group

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagicKelly Rowland is going “down under” next year — as one of the new judges on the Australian television version of The Voice, reports The Huffington Post Australia.

The singer will join Seal, Boy George and Australian singer-songwriter Delta Goodrem on the final judges panel for the show.

Rowland is no stranger to appearing on Australian-based reality TV. In 2012, the Destiny’s Child performer starred as a judge on the short-lived Australian dance competition program, Everybody Dance Now.

Copyright © 2016, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News