Kelly Rowland to Appear as Judge on "The Voice" Australia

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagicKelly Rowland is going “down under” next year — as one of the new judges on the Australian television version of The Voice, reports The Huffington Post Australia.
The singer will join Seal, Boy George and Australian singer-songwriter Delta Goodrem on the final judges panel for the show.
Rowland is no stranger to appearing on Australian-based reality TV. In 2012, the Destiny’s Child performer starred as a judge on the short-lived Australian dance competition program, Everybody Dance Now.
