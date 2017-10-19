Kelly Clarkson to celebrate new album...with Neil deGrasse Tyson

By Music News Group

Vincent PetersKelly Clarkson‘s new album must be out of this world — she’s celebrating its release at a special event hosted by astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson.

Kelly’s album Meaning of Life arrives October 27, but on November 1, she’s hosting a party for fans at YouTube Space New York. The event runs from noon to 2 p.m., and will be hosted by Tyson. You can enter now at AtlanticRecords.com for a chance to be there in person, but if you can’t, the party will be livestreamed at 1pm E.T. on YouTube.com/KellyClarkson.

If you’d rather see Kelly on the West Coast, you can enter now to win tickets to a concert she’s doing in L.A. on October 27, the day of the album’s release.

