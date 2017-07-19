Keith Urban wants to hear your "Best.Cover.Ever" of "Somewhere in My Car"

By Music News Group

ABC/Paula LoboFormer American Idol judge Keith Urban is the latest superstar to join the new YouTube talent competition Best.Cover.Ever.

Hosted by rapper Ludacris, the show challenges aspiring musicians to upload their best version of a particular song by a big-name artist. The winner gets the chance to duet with that artist on YouTube.

To earn your place on the stage next to Keith, you’ll need to submit your cover of his 2014 hit “Somewhere in My Car.”

“The Internet is the ultimate vehicle for creative discovery,” the Aussie superstar says. “It connects people, lets their talents be heard and sometimes produces stars. I’m really looking forward to seeing what happens — to hearing how people interpret my songs — and, fingers crossed, to find a killer duet partner.”

So far, pop stars Katy Perry, Demi Lovato, Backstreet Boys, Charlie Puth, FLo Rida and Jason Derulo have all signed up to participate in the show, which will premiere on YouTube in the fall. You can find out all the details at TheBestCoverEver.com.

