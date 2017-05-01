Katy Perry under fire for comparing her new hair color to Obama leaving office

By Music News Group

Rony AlwinKaty Perry is catching some major flack for a recent post in which she seemingly compared dying her black hair color blond to former President Barack Obama being replaced by President Donald Trump.

“Aww, someone says, ‘I miss your old, black hair,’ ” the singer said during an Instagram Live session. “Oh, do you miss Barack Obama as well? Okay, times change. Bye.”

The “Fireworks” singer then laughed sarcastically, saying “I should leave now.” A friend off-camera responded, “Okay, you’re cut off.”

It didn’t take long for the backlash to begin. “Wow Katy Perry,” one critic wrote. “The reference to former Pres. Obama was offensive & a poor, tasteless attempt at humor. Your privilege is showing.”

Another said, “What does black hair have to do with Barack Obama? You’re cancelled @katyperry.”

“Sometimes when I think that the world is an awful place, I remember that Barack Obama has more Grammys than Katy Perry, and I feel better,” wrote still another user, referencing Obama’s two Grammys for the audiobook versions of Dreams from My Father and The Audacity of Hope. Katy, who has been nominated for 13 Grammys, has yet to win.



It should also be noted that Perry’s been an avid Obama supporter. The singer performed at a rally during Mr. Obama’s 2012 campaign and attended a White House reception for the Special Olympics in 2016.

