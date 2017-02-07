Katy Perry to Perform at the Grammys

By ABC News Radio

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagicThe Grammy performance star power keeps on comin’. Less than a week after the announcement Beyoncé would be performing at the ceremony, now comes word Katy Perry will perform as well.

The Recording Academy confirmed the news in a tweet Monday night: “CONFIRMED: @katyperry returns to the #GRAMMYs stage. Don’t miss her performance on Music’s Biggest Night Feb. 12 on @CBS!”

CONFIRMED: @katyperry returns to the #GRAMMYs stage 🎤Don’t miss her performance on Music’s Biggest Night Feb. 12 on @CBS! 🔁if you’re excited pic.twitter.com/TgpshMJRpD — Recording Academy (@RecordingAcad) February 7, 2017

The announcement was re-tweeted from Katy’s Twitter.

There’s no official word regarding what Katy will perform, but Showbiz 411 claims she’ll perform a brand-new song titled “Chained to the Rhythm,” featuring reggae legend Bob Marley‘s grandson, Skip Marley, and will also reveal a new look.

Perry joins a list of Grammy performers that in addition to Beyoncé also includes Adele, The Weeknd, Bruno Mars, John Legend and others.

The Grammy Awards air Sunday night, February 12 on CBS.

