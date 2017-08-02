Kanye West suing insurers for $10 million over tour cancellation claim

By Music News Group

Scott Legato/Getty ImagesKanye West is suing insurance companies associated with Lloyds of London saying the companies have failed to pay nearly $10 million owed following the cancellation of the rapper’s Saint Pablo tour last year.

In the suit, filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles, attorneys for West’s company, Very Good Touring, Inc., claim that the companies have stalled on payouts, subjected West to numerous medical examinations and released confidential information about Kanye’s health to the press, all in an effort to avoid paying. The suit also accuses the insurers of “implying that Kanye’s use of marijuana may provide them with a basis to deny the claim.”

“The artists think they’re buying peace of mind,” attorneys for Very Good Touring write, “The insurers know they’re just selling a ticket to the courthouse.”

The remaining dates on the already-underway Saint Pablo tour were cancelled in late November 2016 after a Sacramento, California, show that the rapper couldn’t finish, which included rambling tirades from the stage against a number of celebrities. “His behavior was strained, confused and erratic,” at the show, according to the suit. Two days later Kanye was hospitalized at the UCLA Neuropsychiatric Hospital Center and the remaining dates of the tour were cancelled.

West spent eight days in the hospital, the suit explains, suffering from an unspecified “debilitating medical condition,” after which he returned home under full-time care and supervision.

The suit details a series of examinations conducted by doctors and lawyers for the insurers, all of whom, the suit claims, found West in no condition to tour.

Very Good Touring seeks almost $10 million in damages plus interest and attorney’s fees as well as additional punitive damages to be determined at trial, for breach of contract and breach of good faith and fair dealing.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News