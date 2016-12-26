Kacey Musgraves' Man Puts a Ring on It, During a Secret Proposal in Her Childhood Bedroom

By Music News Group

ABC/Paula LoboIf you’re one of the most promising female vocalists in country music, the Christmas holidays of 2016 proved to be a popular time to get engaged.

With a little help from his future sister-and-brother-in-law, musician Ruston Kelly proposed to Kacey Musgraves on Saturday. Ruston had Kacey’s sister and her husband sneak into the bedroom in Golden, Texas where Kacey grew up, and deck it out with vintage Christmas decorations. Once the Henry Mancini track “Two for the Road” was cued up, the stage was set.

“I didn’t say yes… I said HELL YESSSS!!” Kacey shared on Instagram. “Last night, the best man I’ve ever met got down on one knee in my little pink childhood home… in the same room I played with my ponies and Barbies and asked me the easiest question I’ve ever been asked,” she said, adding the heart emoji. “I finally know what everyone means when they say ‘you just know.’”

“I have never met a more incredible partner and woman,” Ruston echoed in his own post. “Last night I became the luckiest, proudest and happiest man ever. I asked the brightest light in my life to marry me.”

Kelsea Ballerini and her boyfriend, Australian musician Morgan Evans also locked in their plans to wed over the holiday weekend.

