Justin Timberlake on possible "Nipplegate" repeat at Super Bowl 52: "That's not gonna happen"

Kevin Mazur/WireImageEver since Justin Timberlake was announced as the halftime performer for Super Bowl 52, there’s been a lot of discussion about his infamous 2004 “Nipplegate” performance, during which he tore part of Janet Jackson’s costume and briefly exposed her breast. But JT assures us that there will be repeat of that so-called “wardrobe malfunction.”

Sunday Night Football tweeted an interview with NBC’s Mike Tirico, in which the sportscaster directly asks Justin about Nipplegate. “That won’t happen this time,” says Justin, as he and Tirico both laugh.

“There was a little bit of that but uh, yeah, I think, um…yeah, no, Mike, that’s not gonna happen,” he adds, as Tirico continues to laugh.

Justin also says that he’s been watching past Super Bowl performances to make sure he doesn’t repeat any on-stage stunts that previous performers used, but adds that he doubts he’ll do something like descend from the ceiling on wires, as Lady Gaga did earlier this year. “I’m 36, man!” he laughs.

Overall, JT says, “What I really wanna do is put together a performance that feels like it unifies. I feel like that would be the ultimate accomplishment.”

He adds, “And then the icing on the cake is, at some point within that 12 minutes, that everybody is shakin’ their booty.” Justin says he’d particularly like to see Super Bowl play-by-play announcer Al Michaels shaking his.

Super Bowl 52 takes place in Minneapolis February 4.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.