Justin Timberlake, Billy Crystal and Keegan-Michael Key sing "What's Up" and "Rhythm's Gonna Get You" at Camp Winnipesaukee

Andrew Lipovsky/NBCJustin Timberlake paid a surprise visit to The Tonight Show on Tuesday, along with Keegan-Michael Key and scheduled guest Billy Crystal for another installment of their “Camp Winnipesaukee” sketches.

The sketch — which they’ve done during previous Timberlake Tonight Show appearances — features the two playing campers who stay up past lights-out and sing popular songs. They inevitably get caught by their camp counselor, Mr. Fletcher — this time played by Key. Tuesday’s installment featured the two singing the 1992 song “What’s Up,” by Four Non Blondes.

On Tuesday, however, Fletcher was in for even more aggrevation when Crystal — playing Billy, from nearby Camp Buttonwood — sneaks into their bungalow and joins them for a rendition of “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You,” Gloria Estefan and Miami Sound Machine‘s 1987 hit.

