Justin Bieber writes message to fans after cancelled tour: “I want my career to be sustainable”

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images via ABCAmidst all of the comments and speculation about why Justin Bieber cancelled the rest of his Purpose tour, the singer has released a lengthy statement on Instagram.

He addresses his fans specifically, writing, “I’m so grateful for this journey with all of you.. I’m grateful for the tours but most of all I am grateful I get to go through this life WITH YOU!”

Justin talks about letting his insecurities get the best of him, and admits to letting “bitterness, jealousy and fear” run his life. But he reminds everyone that he’s aware he’s not perfect and vows to not let past mistakes dictate his future.

“I want you all to know this tour has been unbelievable and has taught me so much about myself,” Justin continues. “I want my career to be sustainable, but I also want my mind heart and soul to be sustainable. So that I can be the man I want to be, the husband I eventually want to be and the father I want to be.”

Justin concludes, “This message is just an opportunity for you to know my heart, I’m not expecting anyone to understand, but I do want people to have an opportunity to know where I am coming from!”

Justin revealed last month that he was cancelling the last 15 dates of his Purpose tour to focus on some rest and relaxation.

