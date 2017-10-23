Justin Bieber shows of enormous new torso tat

By Music News Group

Peter YangSoon there may not be that much left of Justin Bieber to ink.

Saturday, tattoo artist Keith “Bang Bang” McCurdy posted an image on Instagram showing him at work on a new tattoo on Justin’s torso.

Justin himself took to social media to show off the finished work in a video and a still image taken in a mirror.

People magazine parsed the ink, explaining that it seems to connect several other tats on Justin’s chest and abdomen — a grizzly bear on his left pec, a lion’s head on his right, and a bald eagle stretched across the vicinity of his diaphragm.

In another Instagram post, Bang Bang writes, “@justinbieber Thank you for the trust. 26 hours over 3 consecutive days is the most I’ve ever tattooed anyone in my 13 year career. You’re tough as nails man!”

