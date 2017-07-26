Justin Bieber denies religion played a role in tour cancellation

By Music News Group

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images via ABCJustin Bieber has denied reports that he cancelled his tour in order to dedicate himself to Christianity.

When confronted by TMZ cameras, the singer responded, “No,” after being asked if he shut down his Purpose World Tour for religious reasons. When pressed further, he said, “You already know the reason.”

Justin previously told TMZ he just needed some rest and relaxation after nearly two years on the road.

Sources back up Justin’s story to Us Weekly, saying that while he turned to members of the Hillsong Church for advice before cancelling the tour, the church didn’t push him to quit.

“He is very involved with his church group but he’s not becoming some sort of fanatic or anything like that,” one source says.

Another source adds that his decision to cancel the remaining 14 tour dates was very last-minute. “As of Friday, he was still ready to go, but Sunday night he changed his mind. He didn’t want to go,” the insider says.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News