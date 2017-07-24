Justin Bieber cancels rest of Purpose World Tour “due to unforeseen circumstances”

By Music News Group

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images via ABCJustin Bieber is scrapping the rest of his Purpose World Tour dates.

The singer’s rep confirms in a statement, “Due to unforeseen circumstances, Justin Bieber will cancel the remainder of the Purpose World Tour concerts.”

The statement goes on to say, “Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them. He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over last 18 months. He is grateful and honored to have shared that experience with his cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across 6 continents during this run.”

It continues, “However, after careful consideration he has decided he will not be performing any further dates. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.”

The tour kicked off March 9 in Seattle and had 15 shows left, including stadium dates in Texas, Colorado and New Jersey, and a handful of international stops in Japan, Singapore and the Philippines.

