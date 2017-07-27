Justin Bieber bumps, injures paparazzo with vehicle at church event

By ABC News Radio

Ethan Miller/Getty ImagesIn what was by all accounts an accident, Justin Bieber Wednesday night sent a photographer to the hospital after he bumped him with a vehicle he was driving.

Beverly Hills police tell ABC News they received a call late Thursday night about a vehicle striking a pedestrian. A traffic officer already on the scene working an event said a paparazzo had been stuck by a vehicle and injured, though the injuries appeared to be minor.

Police didn’t identify the driver, whom witnesses say was Bieber, but released him on his own recognizance after questioning him. KABC TV in Los Angeles, however, has video of Bieber at the scene that shows him driving a Black Dodge Ram pickup that was surrounded by paparazzi, and accidentally striking a photographer in the legs as Justin was driving forward, attempting to leave the scene.

Justin reportedly was attending a Bible study event at the Saban Theater in Beverly Hills. He remained on the scene and even talked to the injured photographer until help arrived. The photographer was taken away by ambulance, with his right leg immobilized in a splint. His condition wasn’t known as of Thursday morning.

In a perfect storm of celebrity, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian were also at the weekly Bible study event, sponsored by the City Church. Justin’s said to be a regular attendee.

Bieber’s spiritual beliefs have become a hot topic after he cancelled his Purpose tour earlier this week, citing a need for time off. However, there’ve been unconfirmed rumors that his involvement in the Hillsong Christian church and his relationship with its pastor, Carl Lentz, in some way prompted his decision to leave the road early.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News