Justin Bieber banned from performing in China

By ABC News Radio

Ethan Miller/GettyImagesSad, sad news for Justin Bieber fans in China hoping Justin’s Purpose tour would make a stop there. They’ll have to be content with streaming and CDs — the government’s banned him from performing in their country.

A message posted to the Beijing Culture Bureau website declares 23-year-old Bieber’s “bad behavior” is the reason. At least, that’s according to the New York Times‘ translation of the Chinese text. Google’s best-effort translation is more entertaining: “It is understood that as a public figure, he had a series of bad behavior in the overseas social life and in the domestic performance activities caused public dissatisfaction.” As such, “it is not appropriate to introduce bad behavior of the performing arts.”

The message was posted Tuesday, apparently in response to a fan’s question.

Justin’s uneven public behavior is no secret, of course, though he’s trying hard to change his image for the better. Also, you might recall the last time Justin visited China, back in October of 2013, he was widely mocked when photos surfaced of two apparent bodyguards carrying him on their shoulders as they walked up the famous Great Wall.

Regardless, Justin’s in good company when it comes to being banned in China, joining acts including Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez, JAY-Z, Maroon 5 and others.

Justin’s Purpose tour resumes a week from Saturday in Arlington, Texas, and kicks off its next Asian leg September 23 in Tokyo, Japan.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News