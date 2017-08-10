Just can't let it go: Monica's fans trigger beef with Brandy

By Music News Group

Brandy; Kat MorganMonica’s fans might have reignited her feud with Brandy…and on what would have been Whitney Houston‘s 54th birthday, no less.

It all started when Monica wrote a special Instagram message to honor Whitney’s birthday Wednesday, which reads, “Happy Heavenly Birthday Nippy… You still inspire many & touch hearts daily… You will forever be the greatest…You will forever be missed.”

Shortly after, Brandy posted not one, but four birthday tributes to Whitney on Instagram.

In the caption of one message, Brandy writes, “Happy Born Day Whitney. You love on in me…I can feel your Spirit inside of me and all around me. My angel, my friend, my fairy God Mother. I love you forever… .”

Monica’s fans, however, thought that Brandy’s Instagram posts — particularly the first, which shows many pictures of Brandy and Whitney together — was self-serving, and they promptly called the “Have You Ever” singer out on social media.

“Say Whitney Houston’s name three times fast and Brandy will appear to tell you about how much she thinks Whitney loved her,” tweeted one fan.

Brandy noticed the comments from Monica’s fans, particularly those on her on Instagram page, and dissed them with a lengthy reply, which was captured by TheShadeRoom.

“Monica needs to really check her evil a** fans…it’s so much stuff I can post about the hateful things they say to me…Always thinking something is about her. It’s not!!!!” she wrote.

You’ll have to check out the message on a mobile device so you can swipe and read all of it.

She added, “Me and Whitney have nothing to do with anyone but the two of us…we made history and I cared more about being with her than I did about anything else.”

Monica has yet to respond to her fans or Brandy’s comments.

