Jury is likely to get Taylor Swift groping case on Monday

By Andrea Dresdale

iStock/ThinkStockThe Mueller vs. Swift trial is headed towards its end.

Attorneys for former Denver radio personality David Mueller rested their case on Friday, and then Taylor Swift’s team decided not to call any witnesses.

Mueller’s attorney has already questioned Taylor, her mom and her bodyguard, among others, and they all back up the singer’s claim that Mueller put his hand up her skirt and grabbed her bare butt during a backstage photo op in 2013.

Mueller is suing Taylor, saying her claim that he groped her is false, and caused him to be fired. Taylor is counter-suing, claiming assault and battery for “offensive and harmful physical contact.”

That means closing arguments will come Monday, and the jury should get the case by Monday afternoon.

