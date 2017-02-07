Juicy J Premieres New Song & Video, "Ain't Nothing"

By Music News Group

Kemosabe Records/Columbia RecordsJuicy J‘s latest song, “Ain’t Nothing,” along with its accompanying music video, shows that the rapper can pull off having dinner with Barack Obama, buying designer clothes and and spending thousands of dollars on the finest cars with ease.

Featuring guest vocal appearances by Wiz Khalifa and Ty Dolla Sign, the track comes from Juicy’s sophomore studio project, Rubba Band Business: The Album, slated to arrive later this year.

The album also includes previously released singles, “Ballin,” featuring Kanye West and “No English” featuring Travis Scott.

“Ain’t Nothing” is now available to stream and purchase via the usual digital platforms.

