Judge denies Beyoncé's motion to dismiss copyright infringement lawsuit

ABC/Image Group LAA motion to dismiss a lawsuit against Beyoncé by the estate of late New Orleans rapper Anthony Barre has been denied.

Barre — also known as Messy Mya — was fatally shot in 2010.

You can hear Barre’s voice at the start of Bey’s “Formation” visual, saying “What happened at the New Orleans…,” and then again further into the clip, saying “B****, I’m back by popular demand.”

Barre’s sister, Angel Barre, filed against Bey in February, alleging the singer used her brother’s voice in her “Formation” video without permission.

Beyoncé’s lawyer filed a counter motion, claiming that the producer of the “Formation” video licensed the YouTube videos from which they got the samples, before Angel had herself appointed the administrator of her brother’s estate.

There’s a lot of difficult to understand legalese, but according to The Hollywood Reporter, U.S. District Judge Nannette Jolivette Brown essentially found had made enough of a case that it can move forward, and Beyoncé’s motion to dismiss the whole this is premature.

