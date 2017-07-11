Judah & the Lion combines Foo Fighters and mandolins with cover of "Monkey Wrench"

By Music News Group

ABC/Lorenzo BevilaquaJudah & the Lion has shared a cover of the Foo Fighters song “Monkey Wrench.” The “Take It All Back” rockers recorded the cover for pop culture website A.V. Club’s A.V. Undercover series.

While “Monkey Wrench” is one of the hardest-rocking songs in the Foos discography — which certainly isn’t short on hard-rocking songs — Judah takes a softer, slower approach with their version of the track, using a mandolin and banjo to replicate its main riff.

Judah & the Lion is currently on tour opening for Incubus and Jimmy Eat World. They’ll launch their own headlining tour in the fall.

Source:: Music News