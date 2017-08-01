Joy to the World: Sia prepping Christmas album for later this year

By Music News Group

ABC/Fred LeeIt’s still summer, but Sia already has Christmas on the brain.

According to Variety, the singer/songwriter will be releasing a holiday album later this year, featuring a collection of original songs written by Sia and longtime songwriting partner, Greg Kurstin.

Sia has also made the jump from RCA Records to Atlantic Records. The Christmas album will mark her first release on that label.

“Sia is a once-in-a-generation artist. Her extraordinary gifts as a singer and songwriter, her revolutionary approach to the art of performing, her groundbreaking videos — everything she does comes from a deep wellspring of inspiration and imagination,” Atlantic Records Chairman/CEO Craig Kallman and Atlantic Records Chairman/COO Julie Greenwald say in a statement.

They add, “Sia is that rare artist who has formed her own singular, boundless musical universe. We are so happy to welcome her into the Atlantic family and to be joining Sia on her amazing musical journey.”

Sia’s also currently directing her first feature film, starring Kate Hudson.

