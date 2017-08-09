Journey's Jonathan Cain says band isn't breaking up despite conflicts with Neal Schon

By Music News Group

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty ImagesDespite recent tensions that have arisen between longtime Journey band mates Jonathan Cain and Neal Schon, Cain says the group has no plans to go their separate ways.

A TMZ reporter asked Cain if Journey was breaking up while the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and his wife — televangelist Paula White — were at a Los Angeles airport Tuesday, and Jonathan declared, “No way.”

The conflict between Schon and Cain apparently stems from a late-July tour that Jonathan and his wife, plus Journey bassist Ross Valory and singer Arnel Pineda, were given of the White House. The invitation was extended because White is President Trump‘s spiritual adviser.

After media outlets reported that all of Journey had been at the White house, Neal took to his social media sites to set the record straight, and share his opinion about his band mates’ visit.

“I will remain strong and consistent with the belief we’ve always shared and agreed upon — Journey should never be used and exploited by anyone, especially band members for politics or any one religion,” Schon wrote on Facebook. “I’ve been here since 1972 and this has always been our belief. [The White House visit] was with intent to exploit the brand and use the name.”

He added, “Journey was not there — 3 individual members were…Tours are done all the time but it could have been privately.”

Schon also noted that his band mates never consulted him about their plans to visit the White House, maintaining that their actions “clearly show no respect or Unity, just Divide.”

During the last week or so, Neal has written a series of Twitter posts about the conflict, and has responded to fans who have both supported him and defended Cain.

When the TMZ reporter asked Cain whether things were “all good with Neal,” Jonathan said, “You’d have to ask him.”

