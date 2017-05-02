Josh Groban & his Broadway musical grab 12 Tony nominations

Josh plays Pierre in the show, which has been a huge success ever since it opened. He’s nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical, where his competition includes David Hyde Pierce, nominated for the revival of Hello, Dolly! and Ben Platt, the acclaimed star of Dear Evan Hansen.

Natasha is also nominated in the categories of Best New Musical, Best Book of a Musical, Best Original Score, Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical, Best Director and a number of design categories.

Other famous folks nominated include Cate Blanchett, Kevin Kline, Sally Field, Laurie Metcalf, Bette Midler, and Danny DeVito.

The 71st Annual Tony Awards will be handed out in a June 11 ceremony hosted by Kevin Spacey at New York’s Radio City Music Hall. The ceremony will air on CBS.

