Jon Pardi cleans up real nice in his sexy new video for "Dirt on My Boots"

ABC/Image Group LAJon Pardi is hoping to boost his “Dirt on My Boots” single to the top of the charts with the release of a sexy video.

The clip, streaming on YouTube, intercuts shots of Jon performing the song before an adoring crowd and a woman returning from an afternoon of horseback riding and getting dolled up before turning up at the show to meet Jon in the wings as he exits the stage.

The tune currently sits at #5 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart and is the latest single from Jon’s California Sunrise album.

