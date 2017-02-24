John Mellencamp's upcoming album, "Sad Clowns & Hillbillies," now due out on April 28; track list unveiled

By Music News Group

Republic RecordsJohn Mellencamp has unveiled full details about his upcoming collaborative album with country-folk artist Carlene Carter, Sad Clowns & Hillbillies, which now is scheduled to be released on April 28 — a week later than initially announced.

The album features 13 tracks, including the recently released single “Easy Target,” a song focusing on strained race relations and gun violence in the U.S. that Mellencamp introduced on the eve of President Trump‘s inauguration.

Sad Clowns & Hillbillies also includes a rootsy rock track called “Grandview” featuring guest vocals by country star Martina McBride, which was been issued as John’s latest single. The album is available for pre-order now, and those ordering the record in advance will get a free download of both “Easy Target” and “Grandview.”

As previously reported, Mellencamp will support Sad Clowns & Hillbillies with a U.S. tour that kicks off on June 5 in the Denver suburb of Greenwood Village, Colorado. The singer-songwriter will be accompanied by Carter on the trek, which also will feature Americana legend Emmylou Harris and the folk-pop duo Lily & Madeleine as support acts.

Tickets for most concerts on the tour went on sale Friday, February 24. For details about specific shows, visit Mellencamp.com and AEGLive.com. Those who purchase a ticket online also will receive a CD copy of Sad Clowns & Hillbillies.

Here’s the album’s full track list:

“Mobile Blue”

“Battle of Angels”

“Grandview” (featuring Martina McBride)

“Indigo Sunset”

“What Kind of Man Am I”

“All Night Talk Radio”

“Sugar Hill Mountain”

“You Are Blind”

“Damascus Road”

“Early Bird Café”

“Sad Clowns”

“My Soul’s Got Wings”

“Easy Target”

