John Mellencamp's son Speck arrested on suspicion of public intoxication, resisting law enforcement

By Music News Group

Courtesy of Monroe County Correctional CenterJohn Mellencamp‘s youngest son, Speck, was arrested early Sunday in Bloomington, Indiana, on two misdemeanor charges — suspicion of public intoxication and resisting law enforcement. According to a Bloomington Police report, Speck, 22, was arrested after he and his 23-year-old brother, Hud, got into an altercation with a group of men outside a Jimmy John’s sandwich shop.

The report says Hud claimed that the incident started after the other men began “mouthing off” to the siblings. When police arrived at the scene, Speck had a bloody face and a cut above his eye, and was uncooperative and belligerent with the officers and medical personnel who were attending to him. He also smelled of alcohol and had difficulty standing up, and wouldn’t tell investigating officers how he received his injuries. Speck eventually was taken to a local hospital’s emergency room before being brought to Monroe County Jail.

The police report also states that Hud claimed that he was hit by an unknown male, and that officers noted that Hud had a small cut on his nose and an abrasion on the left side of his neck.

According to online court records, Speck was released on $2,500 bond on Sunday and, following the counsel of his attorney, waived an initial hearing the following day. A pretrial conference is scheduled for September 6.

This isn’t the first time Speck and Hud had a run-in with the law. In July 2013, the brothers were arrested after they allegedly punched and kicked a 19-year-old man they believed had hit Speck at a party earlier the same day. In 2015, the Mellencamps pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor battery charge stemming from the incident; Speck served four days in jail and Hud was sentenced to 50 hours of community service.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News