John Mayer tests friends’ bar etiquette in new Dive Bar Tour promo

By Music News Group

Getty Images/Kevin Mazur for Bud LightJohn Mayer is putting friends to the test in a new promo for his Bud Light Dive Bar Tour concert.

In a hidden-camera setup, a guy and a girl are both asked to save their friend’s seat at the bar. They’re challenged by different people who try to claim the seat. The guy ends up giving up the bar stool to a pretty blonde, but the girl manages to save the seat even when John Mayer himself asks to sit down.

The girl ends up winning two tickets to see John’s intimate Dive Bar show in Los Angeles, which takes place tonight at a secret location. He gives her a hug and tells her she’s a “friend you can count on.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News