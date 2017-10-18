John Legend's daughter Luna enjoys a delicious rib at the piano

By Music News Group

ABC/Eddy ChenJohn Legend‘s daughter, Luna, appears to be following in her dad’s footsteps… but in her own adorable way.

The 1-year-old was captured in a recent photo by the singer perched next to a mini White piano, apparently taking a break from eating a savory-looking rib.

In the caption, John writes, “At the piano, eating a rib. It doesn’t get any better than this.”

Luna’s personal Instagram account also features several recent pictures of her chowing down on “dem ribs.”

So, perhaps she’s taking after both her musician dad and cookbook author mom Chrissy Teigen.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

At the piano, eating a rib. It doesn’t get any better than this. https://t.co/ybv4BiU6SK — John Legend (@johnlegend) October 18, 2017

Source:: Music News